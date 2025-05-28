Another dire prophecy for humans, this time from a GHOST. '...or Earth will die'

A woman has claimed that she has been talking to a ghost for the past 12 years, who has warned humans to get their act together before it's too late. The ghost also told her about the Hiroshima atomic bombing and that it would change the world. Years later, the ghost warned, humans will face another dire situation if they don't take the right steps on time.

The woman took to social media and told people that she and her husband have been "in contact with a ghost" since 2013. The ghost even has a name - Seven - and has talked to the couple about several issues. She admits that it isn't always clear what Seven is trying to say.

Seven talks to Cassie in ancient languages and also in English. The couple has asked the ghost several questions. When they asked Seven what message they would like to give humans, it issued an ominous warning - "That all must stop or Earth will die."

It further talked about the atom bomb dropped on Hiroshima during the Second World War, calling it the "first contact" which "failed 24,825 ago", the number supposedly referring to the number of days.

Seven reportedly told them that another "failed contact" would happen 29,149 days after Hiroshima, or May 27, 2025. When asked who would die, the ghost told the couple, "All. Save 7".

Cassie recalled that at the time she heard the ghost talk about the second contact, the date seemed so far away. No wonder the video has gone viral ever since it was posted on social media.

Warnings for humans - Global enviornment of fear

This is not the first instance of humans being warned by external forces. Baba Vanga's prophecies have gone viral lately, especially in the wake of the Myanmar earthquake in March. The blind Bulgarian psychic is said to have predicted the disaster years ago, as she forecasted "shattering earthquakes" in 2025.

Russia-Ukraine global nuclear threat

She also predicted a war in Europe in 2025 and an economic disaster. The Russia-Ukraine war is still going on, and has escalated in the past few days. On May 25, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv, killing 12 people. Ukrainian officials described it as the largest aerial assault since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Putin has also not held back on nuclear threats. Despite the United States trying to bring both parties to the negotiation table, things haven't been resolved.

Natural disaster warning in Japan

Meanwhile, a natural disaster has been predicted for Japan in July 2025 by a Japanese artist named Ryo Tatsuki. She wrote in a book titled The Future I Saw, published in 1999, that "a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines," hinting at an earthquake. The tremors will trigger waves “three times as tall” as the 2011 disaster.

The prophecy is going viral on social media, and several tourists have cancelled their plans to visit Japan in the coming months.

India-Pakistan war, Operation Sindoor, created an environment of fear

The India-Pakistan war triggered further fears of a nuclear war, giving more force to the warnings of a global disaster. India launched Operation Sindoor after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. India destroyed terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.