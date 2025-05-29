'It's over for humanity': 'Creepy' video of two women is hiding something sinister

A man caught up with two women on the streets and asked them, "What's the one move with AI that makes haters go crazy every time?" Her response goes something like this - "Y'all got to give them that, this is wild, it's over!"

"We are cooked on that threat! You get me?"

In the age of social media, content creators often go around asking people questions about several things. So this clip looks pretty normal. However, it is not. In fact, it is being called out as "creepy." How can a video of two beautiful women, painting the town red, be creepy?

The video shows two girls all dolled up for a night out. A man asks them a question about Artificial Intelligence. The woman calls it out as being "wild" and that humans are "cooked on that threat."

While people hold all kinds of views on AI, this particular opinion is scary, especially since it is coming from AI itself.

100% AI video shocks people

The video is completely made-up, 100 per cent AI. It has been made using Google's "state-of-the-art video generation model", Veo 3.

Also Read: Podcast host slammed for disgusting ChatGPT tactic to get 100 free McDonald's meals

The clip has gone viral, and people can't believe that what they are watching isn't real. It has garnered a whopping 14.4 million views on X. AI photos have become extremely common and have tell-tale signs. Cyber experts have detailed several methods to tell whether an image is real or fake.

However, it is almost impossible to spot the fakery in this particular video made using Google's Veo 3. The tool was launched on May 20.

People commented on the video, calling it "sorcery" and "unreal." Some said the video gave "Inception vibes", while others said the video was proof we're living in a "multidimensional simulation". One person even said that "it's over for humanity."

Also Read: Can AI trigger 'end-time event'? Man behind ChatGPT fears so, called for doomsday bunker

Meanwhile, one user said that people who deal with AI videos, can easily spot the subtle signs. One of them is the disappearing people in the background.

What is Veo 3?

Veo 3 is an AI tool that lets users add sound effects, ambient noise and dialogues to make a video that looks extremely real. Since its launch this month, Veo 3 has shocked people with the kind of videos it can create.

Eli Collins, Google DeepMind product vice president, said in a blog post, "Veo 3 excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip syncing."