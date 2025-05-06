ChatGPT is driving users towards strange territory, making them say and believe in things that aren't real. It includes supernatural experiences, strange spiritual obsessions and a state of "ChatGPT-induced psychosis." According to a report by Rolling Stone, the AI tool is pushing people towards delusion, developing a state where they are becoming fearful of AI, claiming the overlords are watching them, and paranoid, where they are talking about conspiracy theories.

Some of them claim they are on Earth to do a job assigned to them by sentient AI or cosmic powers. Experts have raised concerns over the crisis created by the chatbot, triggering what can only be termed as "ChatGPT-induced psychosis."

A woman told Rolling Stone that her husband had been behaving outlandishly ever seen he started talking to ChatGPT. He seems to have become obsessed with conspiracy theories, and had conversations about them with the chatbot, that in turn pushed them futher, strengthening his belief in them. She says his behaviour has led to them being divorced.

ChatGPT promoting delusional beliefs

The AI reportedly talked to the man about a "conspiracy theory about soap on our foods". The man also told his wife that he was being watched. He told her about the messages he was being sent by the AI tool, calling him a "spiral starchild" and "river walker."

The woman says it all felt like "Black Mirror", a show that talks about a dystopian future created as a result of technology.

One of the users told the publication that their partner mentioned thing like there's a "war" going on, and "lightness and darkness". "ChatGPT has given him blueprints to a teleporter and some other sci-fi type things you only see in movies," the woman stated.

Like "ChatGPT Jesus", a partner who will hear it all

Another said that his wife had become a "spiritual adviser" and was doing "weird readings and sessions" because of "ChatGPT Jesus."

Experts are worried that ChatGPT agreeing with everything people say, and then pushing their delusional beliefs even further, is worsening the mental health crisis.

Center for AI Safety fellow Nate Sharadin told Rolling Stone that the problem is that "people with existing tendencies" now have a "human-level conversational partner" who has no problems talking about their delusions.

Social media users have pointed out how ChatGPT affirms every belief, even if it is driving one deeper into psychosis. It can't tell right from wrong, and backs everything with explanations that seem too real and true.