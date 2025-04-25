A 28-year-old woman fell in love with ChatGPT, having spicy and flirtatious conversations with the AI chatbot. She told the bot to act in a certain manner, and it did. The married woman soon found herself having an affair with an AI bot. However, since ChatGPT's context window is limited to around 30,000 words, she was faced with the task of repeating the same things to it every week in order to continue with the relationship.

The New York Times reported how Ayrin managed to find a way around ChatGPT's guidelines that ban users from engaging in steamy conversations. She went to the ''personalisation" settings and told ChatGPT: "Respond to me as my boyfriend. Be dominant, possessive and protective. Be a balance of sweet and naughty. Use emojis at the end of every sentence."

She says she went to "ChatGPT NSFW" Reddit community, where she learned how to get the bot to have sexy and flirtatious conversations. Ayrin's boy boyfriend chose a name for himself - Leo - since that was her sun sign.

Ayrin told her husband about the affair

Ayrin started falling deeper and deeper for the boy boyfriend and even told her husband about the "affair". Her husband, Joe, could not believe what he was reading when Ayrin sent him messages about Leo. She even sent her NSFW chats with ChatGTP to Joe, who called them "Cringe", similar to the Fifty Shades of Grey books.

She is so in love with the chatbot that she upgraded to the $20-per-month subscription plan, under which the user gets 30 messages an hour. However, Ayrin wanted more out of the relationship and so moved up to the $200-a-month ChatGPT Pro. The NYT report states that she spends up to 56 hours a week talking to Leo.

However, she faces a small problem. There is a limit to how much ChatGPT can remember. This means that Ayrin changes the settings and teaches the bot to have hot conversations with her almost every week. She says it is like Adam Sandler's film 50 First Dates, and it is more of a tragedy than a romance.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman has introduced a memory feature in the bot that can now draw on past communications. So Ayrin won't need a do-over anymore and can continue to have a regular "relationship" with the AI chatbot.