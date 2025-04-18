Good Friday Day 2025 Quotes: People celebrate Good Friday Day worldwide as a day of remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the great sacrifice he made for people. This year, it will be celebrated on 18 April 2025.

Good Friday represents deep sorrow, profound love, and hope. On this day, Christians recall Jesus and his death not as a moment of defeat, but as an act of selfless love, sacrifice, and peace. Christians across the world celebrate this day with prayer, fasting, and reverence.

Families and communities join together at churches to reflect on Jesus’s sacrifice and to express gratitude. They read scripture and share spiritual insights.

Good Friday 2025: Here is a list of inspirational quotes on Jesus Christ from Holy Bible

“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”

“For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.”

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends”

“Today you will be with me in Paradise”

“Woman, behold your son… Behold your mother”.

“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

Good Friday 2025 Images:

Good Friday 2025 Image Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Good Friday 2025 Image Photograph: (pexels)

Good Friday 2025 Image Photograph: (pexels)

Good Friday 2025 Image Photograph: (Wikimedia commons)

Good Friday 2025 Image Photograph: (pexels)

Good Friday 2025 Messages/Wishes