Good Friday Day 2025 Quotes: People celebrate Good Friday Day worldwide as a day of remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the great sacrifice he made for people. This year, it will be celebrated on 18 April 2025.
Good Friday represents deep sorrow, profound love, and hope. On this day, Christians recall Jesus and his death not as a moment of defeat, but as an act of selfless love, sacrifice, and peace. Christians across the world celebrate this day with prayer, fasting, and reverence.
Also read: Pope Francis misses out Good Friday procession 'to preserve his health'
Families and communities join together at churches to reflect on Jesus’s sacrifice and to express gratitude. They read scripture and share spiritual insights.
Also read: Good Friday 2025 quotes: 10 biblical verses on Christ's crucifixion
Good Friday 2025: Here is a list of inspirational quotes on Jesus Christ from Holy Bible
- “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”
- “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.”
- “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”
Also read: Pope leads Good Friday service ahead of Colosseum procession
- “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends”
- “Today you will be with me in Paradise”
- “Woman, behold your son… Behold your mother”.
- “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
Good Friday 2025 Images:
Also read: Escape to These 6 Breathtaking Destinations for a Wonderful Good Friday Holiday
Good Friday 2025 Messages/Wishes
- “May Jesus fill your soul with love, joy, and peace.”
- "May Christ bless you and your families with all love, happiness, and care.”
- “On the holy day of Good Friday, I wish that Jesus keeps you safe and prosperous all your life.”
- "Greeting you a day filled with love and reflection. May the love of Christ fill your heart with happiness, abundance, and joy this Good Friday.”
- “May this Good Friday you reflect on your inner soul and destroy your sins.”