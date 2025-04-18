Good Friday 2025 quotes: 10 biblical verses on Christ's crucifixion

Good Friday is a significant day for Christians around the world that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, this day is marked by a spirit of solemn reflection and mourning as believers remember the profound sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity.

Here are 10 bible verses on this holy day:

Peter 2:24 –

“He himself bore our sins" in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; “by his wounds you have been healed."

Isaiah 53:4 –

Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted.

Corinthians 1:18 –

For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.

Hebrews 12:2 –

Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

Galatians 2:20 –

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.

Matthew 28:5-6 –

The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay."

Matthew 10:38 –

Whoever does not take up their cross and follow me is not worthy of me.

Luke 24:6-7 –

He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: “The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again."

Romans 6:5-6 –

For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly also be united with him in a resurrection like his. For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body ruled by sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin.

Luke 23:34 –

Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." And they divided up his clothes by casting lots.

