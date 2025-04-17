On Friday (Apr 18), Christians around the world would celebrate Good Friday. Also known as Black Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, or Friday of the Passion of the Lord, this day commemorates the death of Jesus Christ and his crucifixion.

When is Good Friday 2025?

This year, Good Friday will be celebrated on 18 April 2025. It is one of the holy days in the Christian calendar.

Good Friday 2025 Celebrations: (Wikimedia commons)

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is a day of mourning. It is celebrated by Christians throughout the globe in memory of Jesus's sacrifice and death on behalf of mankind. It is a part of Holy Week, which also includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Easter Sunday. This day is about spiritual reflection, prayer, and often abstaining from certain activities or foods, depending on personal traditions.

Unlike other Christian holidays, this isn't a joyous celebration but a sombre occasion of mourning, marked by strict rituals and intense reflection on Christ's death.

How is Good Friday celebrated?

On this day, Christians across the world go to church, attend services, offer prayer to god, and remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Some read the gospel, observe fast, and give alms to the needy people. It is a public holiday in most countries, which enables individuals to attend religious services and public gatherings.

In some catholic churches, the Service of the Great Three Hours' Agony (a representation of the time Jesus spent on the cross) is organised between noon and 3 pm. People also engage in the Stations of the Cross, acting out the last walk of Jesus. In some places, processions of crosses, hymns, and prayers are offered in public places.

Where is Good Friday celebrated?

Good Friday is celebrated across countries around the world: including India, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and most of Europe, Africa, and Latin America. In India, states with large Christian populations like Goa, Kerala, and the Northeastern states celebrate the day with processions and church services.

Why is Good Friday important?

Good Friday is of great importance. In Christian belief, Jesus, who is considered the Son of God, willingly offered himself as a sacrifice to compensate for the sins of mankind. His crucifixion opened the door to salvation for believers. The day is a powerful reminder of divine love, sacrifice, and redemption. The term “Good” in Good Friday highlights the hope and salvation from the tragic incident.