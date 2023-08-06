Elon Musk announces X to pay legal bills of users 'unfairly treated' for posts on platform

Elon Musk announced that his X social media platform, which was earlier Twitter, will clear all the legal bills and file cases on behalf of the users who are being treated unfairly by their employers because of liking or posting something on the site.



"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," said Musk, in a post on X late on Saturday (August 5), further stating that no limits will be placed on funding the bills.



"And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," Musk stated later while responding to a post about nothing changing behaviour faster than a fear of legal action in the US.

In July, Musk said that they achieved a "new high" in the number of monthly users of X and shared a graph which showed that the latest count was more than 540 million. The figures came while the company was going through organisational changes and is aiming to increase falling advertising revenue.

Strong user traction for X

The update was also the latest development in a series of comments made by X executives who made claims of strong traction in usage after a competing platform called Threads was launched by Meta Platforms on July 5.



After carrying the iconic blue bird as a logo for 17 years as it became a symbol of the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Elon Musk suddenly dropped the old logo and renamed Twitter as X, while unveiling a new logo in July, which marked its focus on building an "everything app."

Earlier in July, Musk said that the cash flow of the platform remains negative because it marked a nearly 50 per cent drop in its advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. A change in advertising revenue which was expected in June failed to materialise.



Days back, X filed a case against a non-profit research group, which has been investigating hate speech on social media platforms, stating that they made false claims and asked advertisers to pause investment on the platform.



The company filed the lawsuit in United States district court in Northern California where it alleged that the American and British operations of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) “engaged in a series of unlawful acts” and “improperly” accessed “protected X Corp. data.”

