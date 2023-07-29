WATCH: Elon Musk unveils new 'X' logo at San Francisco headquarters, sparks social media frenzy

Elon Musk has once again succeeded in capturing the world's attention. Whether one loved or loathed the new logo, its unveiling has left netizens worldwide buzzed with excitement. Musk shared a video of his company's San Francisco headquarters on Saturday which showed the new logo 'X' in aerial footage. The giant sign has been placed atop the downtown building and is adorned with running LED lights, enhancing the beauty of the historic building.

Tesla CEO took to the microblogging site to showcase the breathtaking sight of the newly adorned San Francisco headquarters. The video has already garnered significant attention, amassing over 1.8 million views and 46,000 likes.

Social media frenzy

"Why do I imagine Elon standing up there with the look of Batman in his eyes saying quietly 'The world is mine'?" one user posted on X, drawing comparisons to the iconic superhero.

"That's LIT," wrote another user. "You are signaling to your friends in Mars. Right??" speculated a netizen, playfully suggesting that the X logo might have a secret extraterrestrial message. Elon had long been vocal about his ambition to colonise Mars, and fans enjoyed entertaining the idea that the logo might hold hidden meanings.

"You turned the place into a nightclub?" one user cheekily commented, comparing the electrifying atmosphere of the logo with that of a club.

Amid the sea of positive comments, there was some criticism of the new logo as well.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023 ×

"I truly don't get the hype about that change. Personally, I hate the new icon, and do miss the bird," wrote one user, expressing their disappointment over the change of logo, which featured a bluebird. "That X looks cheap af, black is too dark, looks like an unfinished marketing trainee job," the tweet continued, criticizing the new logo design.

Controversy surrounding installation

Despite the excitement surrounding the new logo, its installation on the historic building has sparked controversy.

The city of San Francisco initiated an investigation after learning that the giant 'X' sign was installed without proper permits. The Department of Building Inspection stated that any modifications to the building's exterior require a permit to maintain historical integrity and ensure safe installation.

"Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign," the spokesperson said.

Elon Musk had announced the logo change earlier, leading to the installation of the LED sign board.

Interestingly, the appearance of the signboard came after San Francisco police stopped workers from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo due to safety concerns for pedestrians as they had not taped off the sidewalk.