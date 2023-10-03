Dutch scientist’s prediction of earthquake on Oct 3 turns out be accurate, but…

Just days after a Dutch scientist predicted a massive quake in Pakistan, a temblor rocked South Asia, but thousands of miles away in Nepal, whose tremors were felt near Indian capital Delhi and adjoining areas.

Frank Hoogerbeets, a researcher of the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS)—an organisation based in The Netherlands—on September 29 claimed that Pakistan would face a catastrophic earthquake.

He claimed to have detected an unusual increase in electric charge fluctuations along the fault lines in Balochistan’s Chaman area.

He even predicted the date of the earthquake, anywhere between October 1 and 3, adding that this would be “critical” for Pakistan.

“Planetary geometry is difficult to interpret with four conjunctions spread out over the next 10 days. As far as I can tell, 1-3 October will be more critical,” he said on social media X on Sept 29.

Earthquake in Nepal and India

On Wednesday, that is October 3, this is exactly what happened. A major earthquake occurred in the afternoon, but not in Pakistan.

Rather the tremors were recorded thousands of miles away in neighbouring Nepal and in northern parts of India.

Nepal was jolted by four earthquakes that occurred in a span of one hour, leaving trail of damages in western Bajhang district, and leaving at least 12 injured.

So far, no reports of casualties have emerged either in India or Nepal.

Prediction came right yet again

Notably, this is not the first time that Hoogerbeets made a bold earthquake prediction which turned out to be accurate.

He earlier claimed that tremors would devastate Turkey and Syria, which in fact came true in February this year which killed more than 50,000 people.

He estimated 'strong to major' seismic activity of 7.1 magnitude on March 16 in the Kermadec Islands and a 6.8 magnitude earthquake near the coast of Ecuador on March 18. Both his predictions were accurate.

Furthermore, he explained he based his predictions on the analysis of the planetary geometry and pointing to lunar (red) heights in the SSGI graph. According to him, the planetary conjunction of Sun-Mercury-Jupiter converged with New Moon on March 21. Thus, he anticipated a 'mid-6 magnitude range' earthquake on March 22.

Frank Hoogerbeets consistently uploads YouTube videos and Twitter posts with seismic updates on SSGEOS's social media handles.

In the one of the videos titled 'NOT EVERY FULL MOON IS THE SAME,' he briefed the viewers about the correlation between the full moon and planetary positions with earthquakes.