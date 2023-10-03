Two back-to-back earthquakes of 4.6 and 6.2 magnitude jolt Nepal, tremors felt in India too

Two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Tuesday (Oct 3) afternoon in less than half an hour, with tremors also being felt in large parts of the neighbouring country India, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.



According to the National Centre for Seismology, Nepal was first hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 at 2.25 pm, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres. Later at 2.51 pm (local time), another tremor of magnitude 6.2 jolted the Himalayan country at a depth of 5 kilometres, the effects of which were also felt in northern India, including Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh states.

In India, the epicentre for the strongest quake was recorded 206 kilometres southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 km north of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The second earthquake in Nepal was so strong that the tremors were felt in India's capital New Delhi and its adjoining states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

As of now, there have been no reports of causalities and damage in Nepal as well as in India.

The tremblor, which lasted for around 40 seconds in India, triggered panic among residents. Even Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was in the office, had to step out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as per the protocol for evacuation in case of tremors.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stepped out of Nirman Bhawan, along with others, as strong tremors hit different parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/8EbNFX4b46 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023 ×

Even the Delhi Police issued an alert, urging the people to take caution.

"We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Notably, on Monday, India's northeastern states Assam and Meghalaya recorded a 5.2 magnitude earthquake.

Northern India and Nepal prone to quakes

The central Himalayan region—which encompasses Nepal and some parts of northern India—is one of the most seismically active in the world.

Over the last 700 years, the region has been witnessing an increase in tectonic stress that might be released now or after 200 years, a 2016 study indicated.

According to seismologists, these quakes are a result of the convergence between the Indo-Australian and Eurasian tectonic plates that formed the Himalayan mountain ranges in the last 50 million years.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon