'Disgraceful' act: Life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Australia, a day after unveiling

Indian-Australian community members are shocked and disappointed after a life-sized bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, gifted by the Indian government, was vandalised in an act that Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned as "disgraceful".

The incident occurred hours after Morrison unveiled the statue at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville on Friday to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Morrison was quoted as saying, "It is disgraceful and extremely disappointing to see this level of disrespect."

Also read | Denmark cleans beach, only to dump waste back in water

"Australia is the most successful multicultural and immigration nation in the world and attacks on cultural monuments will not be tolerated," he added.

Those responsible have shown disrespect to the Australian Indian community and should be ashamed of themselves, he said.

Victoria police say an unknown number of people decapitated the statue between 5.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 pm on Saturday using a power tool.

Also read | 'I keep forgetting you're still alive': Elon Musk take a jibe at Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more stock

As part of their investigation, Knox Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward. The police couldn't collect fingerprints because it rained heavily throughout the day.

It was described as a "low act" by Surya Prakash Soni, president of the Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria and the Indian community in the city.

The community is very shocked and sad," he said.

Also read | For ‘safety concerns’, high school in US removes washroom doors: Report

"Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace and non-violence. He is not only an Indian leader, but a global leader...I don't (understand) why anyone would do such a low act of vandalism," Soni was quoted as saying in a media report.

As he explained, the Rowville community centre was the first of its kind in the state of Victoria, established after 30 years of hard work.