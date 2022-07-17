Beer for sunflower oil: German bar comes up with unique solution for fuel crisis

The barter system used to be the preferred mode of transaction in the ancient times but with the usage of coins and currency, it became almost extinct around the world. However, the cooking oil crisis around Europe due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in a Munich bar coming up with a unique proposition. The bar called Giesinger Brewery in south Munich is allowing customers to exchange sunflower oil for beer so that it can be used to cook schnitzels.

The offer allows the customers to pay for one litre of beer with a similar quantity of sunflower oil.

"The whole thing came up because we simply ran out of oil in the kitchen and that's why we have to be inventive," the pub manager, Erik Hoffmann, told Reuters TV.

With the Ukraine-Russia crisis not showing signs of ending, the entire world is suffering from a severe fuel crisis. The supply chain has suffered considerably and with both countries contributing almost 80 per cent of all sunflower oil exports, the situation has gotten worse with time.

The bar also faced a lot of problems when it comes to acquiring cooking oil and that resulted in this unique solution. "Getting oil is very difficult … if you need 30 litres a week and only get 15 instead, at some point you won't be able to fry a schnitzel any longer," Hoffman told Reuters.

The owners of the bar said that till now, around 400 litres of oil was given in exchange of beer.