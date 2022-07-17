NASA's Perseverance rover spots noodle-like object on Mars, leaves scientists intrigued

NASA's Perseverance rover has been a massive asset for the space agency as it has come up with brilliant pictures from Mars. The pictures have played a huge role in scientists determining the surroundings and terrains of the planet. Now, the Mars Rover has spotted an extremely fascinating piece of debris in the shape of a ‘spaghetti’. The picture was captured by the front-facing hazard avoidance cameras on the rover, but the scientists were unable to determine the exact nature of the object. Most experts believe that it can be yet another debris from a previous NASA mission.

Last month, the rover took the picture of a shiny object which was found on the floor of Mars' Jezero Crater, but it turned out to be a piece of junk that actually originated from the Mars Rover itself.

"My team has spotted something unexpected: It's a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021," Perseverance team members tweeted after the picture of the shiny object went viral.

Space junk is a very common problem when it comes to space travel and when it comes to Mars, a lot of junk actually originates from the expedition rovers sent from earth. Earlier, Perseverance took aerial pictures which showed massive amounts of junk that originated from wreckages.

The Mars Rover completed one year on the player in February this year and the search for life is still on.

