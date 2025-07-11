/Aura farming: An Indonesian kid made some cool moves during a boat race, and internet is dancing

Indonesian fifth-grader Rayyan Arkan Dikha stood barefoot at the front of a traditioal speed boat during a race, and made some cool moves with his hands. Someone added a hip-hop track to it, and the 'aura farming dance' that is breaking the internet right now was born. Athletes are repeating his cool moves after achieving feats, and TikTok is filling up with celebs and commoners doing it, from stadiums to cartops.

What is aura farming?

But first, add 'aura farming' to Gen Z phrases that you probably didn't know, because it's high time. The phrase refers to taking credit for or celebrating achievements, with some public display of enthusiasm online or in real life. It could be as innocuous as winning in a video game, or some great achievement like in the case of athletes. Usually it involves some kind of dance move with interesting choreography.

Who is the kid behind the new viral aura farming dance move?

Dikha, dressed in a traditional Indonesian ‘Teluk Belanga’ and sporting a cool black sunglass and ‘Malay Riau’ headcloth to match, created the dance on his own.

"I came up with the dance myself…It was just spontaneous," the BBC quoted him as saying.

The dance was born when the 11-year-old from Kuantan Singingi Regency made his first appearance at the national Pacu Jalur boat race.

His role was to be the cheerleader of the racing team, which is known as Togak Luan in local language.



TikTok exploded in the first weeks of July with videos about the ‘aura farming kid’.

And his moves caught on, with French football club Paris Saint-Germain posting its own celebration with the caption: "His aura made it all the way to Paris."

Travis Kelce, NFL player and boyfriend of American pop star Taylor Swift, posted a similar dance move after a game. F1 driver Alex Albon did his own version of the kid's move atop his racing car.



But Indonesian boat-top dances are nothing new

Traditional speed boat races are common in much of South Asia and Southeast Asia. Song and dance is part and parcel of such events, which are full of energy and spirit of competition. Usually the captain positions himself either at the end or front of the boat, directing and encouraging his team members to paddle away and beat the competition. Sometimes it is accompanied by songs. In the case of Indonesia, it is not uncommon to see boys stand on the frontend of the boats and cheer on their boats.





