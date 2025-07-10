/Quebec Tourism ad is making Americans emotional with its unexpected ending. Watch

Quebec Tourism Council's latest ad targeted at Americans is going viral on social media. The ad starts off with a woman concierge asking a man in French how she could help him. The man replies, "Sorry, I don't speak French. I am just visiting." The woman welcomes him and asks, "Where are you visiting from?" The man replies, "I am American." Her expression changes, and she presses a switch underneath her desk, and it seems like she is ringing an alarm bell. Now it seems like the woman is not happy to see an American. But then she goes out of her desk with a big smile and gives the man a giant hug. The tagline reads - "Come, hug it out." Americans have been reacting to the ad that was released around a month ago. Most of them could not believe the unexpected twist at the end of the Quebec commercial.

Donald Trump's tussle with Canada

Things haven't been great between the US and Canada ever since Donald Trump took over as president. He has been taking a jab at the country for months, even calling for it to become the 51st US state. Canadians have not been happy about it, and even booed the US national anthem at an NBA matchup. Trump threatened to slap Canada with massive tariffs, and that's when things got bad. But the Quebec ad appears to be trying to bridge the gap and make peace. Americans are getting emotional over the ad, with one person saying, "I was not ready for that ending."

"Anyone else want a Canadian Hug? This ad is bold, with a surprise ending," another wrote. "As an American...I need that hug tbh," one person said. Another admitted that the trajectory of the ad seemed to be going towards a direction where it looked like it would end up mocking the Americans. "I thought we were going to get made fun of, I'm crying instead." Others were sure that the receptionist would get angry at the man for not speaking French. But the twist shocked them. "I have to admit, I thought she would freak out on him because he doesn't speak French. I wasn't expecting the happy ending," a user wrote.

Canadians, known for being polite, ended up the winners in the ad. Several people on social media said that they could use an American hug right now. "Hey. As an American, I wanna hug a Canadian rn bro I'm scared," one wrote, with another adding, "And finally, you have the people wishing they could have a Canadian hug right now."