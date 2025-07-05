/Who is Gareth West ? Man behind US-Canada largest 'grandparent scam' - Full case explained

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) at Quebec in Canada have arrested Gareth West, who is believed to be the main person behind a large scam that targeted old people across the US and Canada.

As reported by CBC, according to the police, the US has charged him with planning wire fraud and money laundering. US officials said that he ran a huge operation where senior citizens in 46 US states were tricked into thinking their grandchildren were in trouble and needed money.

Who is Gareth West and how did he run the scam?

Gareth West has been named as the leader of a scam group. Scammers working for Gareth called elderly people pretending to be their grandchildren, saying they had been arrested or injured and needed money urgently for the bail. Then, fake lawyers or agents would speak to them and arrange to collect the money, often using couriers.

According to US authorities, Gareth ran the scam from call centres near Montreal. A 2024 US indictment (written paper that officially accuses somebody of a crime) stated that he hired many workers and used fake American phone numbers to fool people.

How much money did he stole?

US authorities believe that the scam has stole more than $30 million from elderly victims. If found guilty in the US, Gareth could face up to 40 years in prison. He is expected to appear before a judge in Quebec on Saturday, where the process of sending him to the US (extradition) may begin, as per the reports.

Warning from the Police for public