/'There are million Abdul Raufs...': Pak leader Hina Rabbani embarrassed on TV for claiming terrorist as common man - Watch

In a television interview, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar was fact-checked about the viral image of a global terrorist with the Pakistan Army present at the funeral of terrorists killed by India during Operation Sindoor. During an interview with Al Jazeera, Khar claimed that the person in the viral image was not a terrorist. However, she was interrupted by the interviewer who said that Pakistan Army did not say the image was fake in press conferences after India's Operation Sindoor.

"I am telling you, with authority, with evidence which has been shared with the whole world, that this is not the man that you (India) are claiming it to be. That this is not the man that you are claiming it to be. There are a million Abdul Raufs in Pakistan," the Pakistani politician said, showing the widely circulated image of Rauf at the funeral procession.

"They said that he's a member of a political party, and they released his national ID number. That ID number is the same one as on the US sanctions list. So, according to the US sanctions terrorist list, this man is a terrorist," the journalist told Khar. On this, Khar again attempted to claim that the man on the photo and the terrorist are different people. "The Pakistani army is defending this man (in viral photo). The Pakistani army is not defending the person who is proscribed by the US. The ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan Army) categorically has said that this is not the same person, and you just sat over here and told me that they just defended him and did not say it is not the same person." Nevertheless, the interviewer reminded her that the national ID numbers of the US-designated terrorist and the man in the photo are the same.