Saudi Arabia opens real estate market to foreigners starting 2026

Saudi Arabia has approved a long-anticipated law that will allow non-Saudis to own real estate in designated areas from January 2026. The reform, passed by the Saudi Cabinet, is part of broader efforts to attract foreign direct investment, diversify the economy away from oil, and accelerate the goals of Vision 2030. Foreigners will be permitted to purchase property in key cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah. Ownership in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, however, will be subject to additional restrictions given their religious significance.

The Real Estate General Authority will define the specific geographic zones eligible for foreign ownership, with detailed executive regulations expected within 180 days of the law’s publication. The updated system will include clear procedures for property acquisition, eligibility requirements, and enforcement measures. It is also designed to work alongside existing residency programs, including the Premium Residency (Iqama) system and property regulations for Gulf Cooperation Council citizens. Officials emphasise that the law includes mechanisms to ensure market stability and protect Saudi citizens.

Investor interest and market impact

Real estate stocks in Saudi Arabia rallied following the announcement, reflecting investor optimism about the move. The government hopes the opening of the property market will encourage international developers to enter the market and increase supply across both residential and commercial segments.

Analysts say the reform strengthens Saudi Arabia’s appeal as a regional real estate hub, positioning it alongside countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, which already offer foreign ownership. Dubai, for example, has seen record growth in high-end real estate, driven by demand from wealthy Saudis and international buyers.

Strategic push for tourism and urban development

The law is also closely tied to Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions, particularly along the Red Sea coast, where luxury resorts and residential developments are underway. Projects such as the cube-shaped Mukaab in Riyadh and the scaled-back but ongoing Neom city aim to attract both tourists and investors.