/Anxiety from AI driving Indian IT workers towards suicide: Report

A report claims that the mental health situation in the Indian tech industry is troubling because of the rise of artificial intelligence. According to Rest of World, AI is causing anxiety among IT workers in India, and when coupled with gruelling work hours, is triggering a wave of suicides. Even though there is no clear data available on the deaths and whether they are more prevalent among IT workers, Rest of World reports, quoting experts, that AI is has created a "very alarming" situation. It analysed local news articles and found 227 cases of suicide were reported among Indian tech workers between 2017 and 2025. The cases include a 48-year-old manager at a software company in Chennai who jumped from his office building. Police stated that the man took the extreme step because of work pressure. A 36-year-old IT worker in Pune jumped into a river, and his sister filed a police complaint against his employer. A 38-year-old software engineer electrocuted himself to death, allegedly because of “depression due to work pressure," according to the outlet.

Companies are investing in AI to reduce workforce

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur senior professor of computer science and engineering Jayanta Mukhopadhyay told Rest of World that tech workers are facing a "huge uncertainty about their jobs" because of AI. It has led companies to look towards investing in the technology to cut down on costs. The report states that entry-level jobs are at the highest risk, and India’s IT industry is not immune. In 2025, the US tech sector slashed 150,000 jobs.

Entry-level jobs could be first to go, experts say

Jobs like customer service representatives could be replaced first, according to Cornell University IT assistant professor Aditya Vashistha, who told Rest of World, "The traditional consulting role in the service industry is going to be impacted much, much more than traditional product-development companies." TCS laid off nearly 20,000 employees in October last year amid twin pressures of artificial intelligence and tense US-India trade ties. It plans to reduce two per cent of its global workforce by March 2026, as the company is pushing towards AI and automation-led services.