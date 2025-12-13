/AI is expanding the ‘frontier of what is possible’, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, speaking at the AI Tour in Mumbai, said the world is entering a new phase where artificial intelligence is rapidly expanding what people and organisations can achieve.

He said this while speaking at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai on Friday.

He said AI is not just a new tool but a major shift that allows governments, companies and individuals to rethink how they work, deliver services and solve problems.

AI allows organisations to rethink how they work

Speaking at the event, Nadella said technology is helping people completely reimagine their daily operations, from customer experience to employee productivity and efficiency.

“The frontier of what is possible is changing,” he said.

According to him, AI makes it possible to rethink systems at every level, whether in government, businesses or personal life. He explained that organisations are no longer limited by older systems and can now design faster, more flexible ways of working using AI-powered tools.

Highly regulated sectors are also seeing change

Nadella said AI is also transforming industries that traditionally move slowly, such as pharmaceuticals.

As per him, drug companies can now study whether AI can help speed up clinical trials and bring new medicines to market faster.

This shows how innovation is moving forward even in sectors that face strict rules and controls. He said this shift reflects how industries are trying to move closer to the “frontier” of innovation made possible by AI technologies.

AI needs a new way of thinking and learning

Nadella said that entering this new phase means people must be ready to unlearn old methods and learn new ones.

At the event, he also explained that building AI systems is very different from building traditional software.

In the past, developers started with detailed instructions. With AI, the process begins by deciding the outcome first.

“You don’t start with a specification. You start with the test,” Nadella said.

New skills are essential in the AI era