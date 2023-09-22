African rhino numbers increase for first time in over a decade

In what comes as a major fillip for conservation efforts, the rhino numbers grew across Africa in 2022 for the first time in a decade. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 23,300 rhinos roamed the continent at the end of last year, up 5.2 per cent on 2021.

White rhino numbers stood at 16,803 - an uptick of 5.6 per cent, which was the first time an increase had been reported in their numbers since 2012. Meanwhile, a total of 6,487 black rhinos were reported in Africa, up 4.2 per cent from 2021.

IUCN has attributed a combination of protection and biological management initiatives to the increase in numbers.

"With this good news, we can take a sigh of relief for the first time in a decade," Michael Knight, a wildlife ecologist who chairs the IUCN's African Rhino Specialist Group was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"It is imperative to further consolidate and build upon this positive development and not drop our guard," added Knight.

Although the increase in numbers of the majestic animal is a sound statistic, the battle is far from over, experts argue. As many as 448 rhinos were killed in South Africa alone last year, compared to 451 in 2021. Namibia recorded 93 poached rhinos, compared to 47 the previous year while official data from Kenya showed one rhino was poached.

The majestic animal and its numbers have been threatened by decades of poaching driven by demand from Asia, where horns are used in traditional medicine for their supposed therapeutic effects.

Rhinos, among other large animals, are extremely important for the biodiversity and ecology of Africa, They create habitats for other species, providing opportunities for future global restoration and rewilding options. their increased numbers provide a source of livelihood for thousands of Africans who rely on tourism for employment opportunities.

India records zero rhino poaching

Earlier this year, good news came from India as well where it was reported that no rhinos were poached in the northeastern state of Assam in 2022. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news and said the 'gentle giant' was much safer in the state.

"Zero Poaching! 2022 was really special for our rhino conservation efforts. Not a single rhino being poached in 2022 & just 2 in 2021, the gentle giant is now much safer in Assam. Kudos to @assamforest dept & @assampolice for their sincere efforts to protect the iconic animal," Sarma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to data, over 191 rhinos were poached in Assam between 2000 and 2021. The most number of rhinos were poached in 2013 and 2014 when the figure stood at 27. However, in 2020 and 2021, the number came down and only two rhinos were killed.

