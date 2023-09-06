NGO African parks to release white rhinos in South Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
African parks, a conservationist group, is making a big move to protect southern White Rhinos. They're buying the world's largest private captive rhino breeding operation in South Africa and planning to release 2,000 rhinos into the wild. This major step towards saving these incredible creatures from the threat of poaching.

