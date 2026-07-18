/Democrats target Donald Trump over inflation ahead of crucial US Senate elections

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 21:12 IST
Inflation has become the Democrats' biggest campaign issue as the battle for control of the U.S. Senate intensifies. With rising grocery bills, fuel prices, housing costs, and utility expenses continuing to burden American families, Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of failing to fulfill his promise to lower prices. In North Carolina, Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper has centered his campaign on affordability, hoping to flip one of the key seats needed for Democrats to regain control of the Senate.