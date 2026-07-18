/Pakistan-Kuwait defence talks: Troops, fighter jets and fuel on the table

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 18:12 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 18:12 IST
Pakistan and Kuwait are in early talks over an expanded defence pact, according to Reuters, citing five sources familiar with the discussions. Kuwait reportedly wants thousands of Pakistani troops, fighter jets, drones and an air defence system on the ground — in exchange, Pakistan is seeking energy cooperation and investment. It echoes Pakistan's existing mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia. The talks come as Kuwait faces intense Iranian strikes, and Gulf states grow increasingly wary of relying solely on US protection.