/Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims major drone operation against Russian naval fleet

The Ukraine-Russia war has entered another tense phase as both sides continue launching fresh strikes against military, energy, and infrastructure targets. Ukraine says it targeted Russian military and energy facilities, including oil infrastructure and naval assets, while Moscow reported continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, ports, and defense facilities. In Kyiv, thousands of protesters gathered for a second consecutive day demanding the reinstatement of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, raising concerns over changes in Ukraine's military leadership. Meanwhile, casualties were reported in attacks across Ukraine and Russia, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilian areas. Russia says its operations focused on military facilities, while Ukraine says its strikes aim to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics.