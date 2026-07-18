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Afghanistan: Ramp-up of clothing restrictions has halved turnover in markets

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 20:57 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 20:57 IST
In Afghanistan, a recent crackdown by the Taliban on women's clothing has led many female customers to stay home, leaving businesses struggling with declining footfall and falling sales.

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