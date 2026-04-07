/'I will sign this and can say I drew it': Trump, in hilarious Easter chat with kids, says 'no auto pen here' in dig at Biden

US President Donald Trump's interaction with kids during Easter is going viral, in which he took several digs at the alleged 'autopen' used by his predecessor Joe Biden. He also joked with the children, saying they could sell his autograph on eBay for thousands of dollars, and that he could claim a kid's drawing as his own just by signing it. Amid the Iran war, this was a more playful and grandfatherly Trump on display. The children reacted with laughter and excitement. Here is how it went down. Scroll down for the video:

Trump's interaction with children at the White House Easter Egg Roll

The Easter Egg Roll event with kids took place after Trump's remarks on the Iran war and domestic issues.

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The president was seated at a low table outdoors on the South Lawn, surrounded by young children drawing or holding papers, with adults and the press watching from a distance.

During the event, Trump said he could sign autographs for the kids, which they could then sell for $25,000 on eBay, the online auction site.

When a child asked for an autograph, he said his granddaughter Carolina was the only one who did not want his autograph.

"I would say Carolina has zero interest in my autograph."

I will say I drew it: Trump on kid's drawing

While signing a child's drawing, he said, "I'm going to sign this, that way I'll say I drew it. Look, I drew it! Look at what I did, everybody!"

One of the kids said, “You're the best president.” Trump replied: "Thank you, honey, I agree."

‘Biden had an autopen following him’

Trump used the occasion to take several digs at his Democratic predecessor, saying Biden had 'an autopen following him'.

"He didn't sign anything. He was incapable of signing... So they'd follow him around with a big machine. Do you know what it was called? An autopen. And it would have the autopen sign for him. Not too good, right?" he said, raising curiosity among the kids.