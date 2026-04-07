/'Let him speak more' to 'Americans must hold him responsible': Iran reacts to Trump's 'entire country will be taken out' threat

Responding to US President Donald Trump's statement that Iran could be “taken out” in one night, Iran responded sharply stating that the statements by POTUS is exposing him. While Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it is time that Americans hold their government responsible, another Iranian official said that Trump's outbursts is showing his “true nature” to the world. Additionally, the Iran Revolutionary Guards' Khatam Al-Anbiya central command called Trump “ delusional.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), “The American people must know that what their government is doing against Iran in West Asia is a great injustice and an unfair, aggressive war." “The American people must hold their government accountable for the actions and crimes carried out in their name,” Baghaei added. Saeed Jalili, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said “Shut up is not the appropriate response to Trump’s ramblings, let him speak more,” adding, ”Nothing is more effective in laying bare the true nature of the United States than Trump’s outbursts."

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A spokesman for the army's Khatam Al-Anbiya central command cited by AFP said, “The rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats of the delusional US president... have no effect on the continuation of the offensive and crushing operations of the warriors of Islam against the American and Zionist enemies.”

What Trump said?

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." He doubled down on earlier threats that US forces could target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if negotiations collapse. Trump said that Iran had submitted a “significant proposal.” According to reports, Iran's response outlined a 10-clause framework that includes an end to conflicts across the region, guarantees for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and commitments toward reconstruction.

What Trump said on expletive filled remark and war crime charge

On his expletive filled remark, Trump said he used "such vulgar language" only to emphasise his point. "I think you've heard it before." Trump had on Apr 5 declared that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one" in Iran, and warning that there would be "nothing like it." "Open the Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. Iran said that his post hints of possible war crime. On this, the POTUS said, “You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon. Allowing a sick country, with demented leadership, [to] have a nuclear weapon — that’s a war crime,” Trump said.