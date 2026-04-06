/'Deranged lunatic': US lawmakers calls for Trump's removal over Iran threat; betting grows on invoking 25th amendment - What's happening

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former staunch ally of Trump, who broke from him last year as she criticized his strikes on Iran inJune 2025, said that someone need to intervene into president’s “madness.” In a lengthy post on X, the former Republican congresswoman wrote: “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit. I’m not defending Iran but let’s be honest about all of this.” While clarifying she was not supporting Iran, she argued that Israel already has nuclear capabilities and can defend itself without US involvement. She criticized threats to strike Iran’s infrastructure, saying such actions would harm civilians rather than help them. "This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil,” Greene wrote.