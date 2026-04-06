/'Deranged lunatic': US lawmakers calls for Trump's removal over Iran threat; betting grows on invoking 25th amendment - What's happening

Trump’s expletive-filled threats to strike Iran’s infrastructure sparked bipartisan alarm, with lawmakers including Greene, Schumer, Sanders, and others labeling him “unstable” and urging 25th Amendment action. Prediction markets show rising bets on potential removal.
US President Donald Trump triggered a massive controversy after he threatened to blow up Iran's power and energy infrastructure in a profanity-laden post on Truth Social. While Trump had already issued a 48-hour deadline for Iran to strike a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, his expletive-filled post, prompted barrage of reactions from politicians in the US. Some even calling for invoking Section 4 of the 25th amendment of the US constitution.
Trump declared in a Truth Social post that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one" in Iran, and warning that there would be "nothing like it." He issued an expletive-filled ultimatum to Iranians and appeared to set Tuesday as the final deadline. "Open the Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. READ HOW HE SPENT THE EASTER WEEKEND
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former staunch ally of Trump, who broke from him last year as she criticized his strikes on Iran inJune 2025, said that someone need to intervene into president’s “madness.” In a lengthy post on X, the former Republican congresswoman wrote: “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit. I’m not defending Iran but let’s be honest about all of this.” While clarifying she was not supporting Iran, she argued that Israel already has nuclear capabilities and can defend itself without US involvement. She criticized threats to strike Iran’s infrastructure, saying such actions would harm civilians rather than help them. "This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil,” Greene wrote.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s remarks sounded like those of someone “unhinged." Writing on X, Schumer said that while Americans were celebrating with family, the president was issuing statements that risked alienating allies and hinting at actions that could violate international norms. He added that such conduct does not reflect the values of the country and that Americans deserve better leadership. "The President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media. He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”
An independent US senator Bernie Sanders described Trump’s statement as alarming and unstable, saying it reflected a dangerous mindset. Writing on X, he argued that the president’s remarks—made a month into the Iran conflict—were deeply concerning and urged Congress to step in immediately to stop the war. “These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW.” Democratic Senator Bob Duff shared a video backing growing criticism of Donald Trump, calling the president’s latest Truth Social post a sign of poor judgment and unstable temperament. He warned that such rhetoric could endanger Americans and urged Republicans to join Democrats in considering action, including invoking the 25th Amendment or pursuing measures under Article II, Section 4 of the US Constitution.
Senator Chris Murphy also called it completely unhinged. He wrote on X: “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.” Ro Khanna, a Democratic representative, said that while Trump is “cursing out and threatening war crimes”, he is “failing” US troops in Iran. Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator who serves on the armed services committee, said that Trump’s language was “embarrassing and juvenile.”
Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said the 25th Amendment “exists for a reason,” describing the President of the United States as “a deranged lunatic” and a serious threat to national and global security. Representative Melanie Stansbury wrote on X that “the emperor has no clothes,” calling for action under the 25th Amendment and urging both Congress and the Cabinet to intervene. Governor of Illinois Pritzker said Trump is mentally unfit to continue to lead the United States and the 25th Amendment should be invoked immediately to remove him from power.
Additionally, prediction markets tracking the likelihood that Trump could be removed from office under the 25th Amendment saw a steady climb. As per Nwesweek, On Kalshi, one of the largest regulated prediction platforms, trading volume rose as users bet on whether Cabinet‑level action to declare the president unfit might occur.
The 25th Amendment of US Constitution, ratified in 1967, after former President John F Kennedy's assassination, defines the procedures for presidential succession. It has four key sections. Section 1 & 2 formally confirms the Vice President becomes President upon a vacancy. Section 3 allows a President to temporarily transfer power to the Vice President during medical procedures. Section 4 allows the Vice President and Cabinet to declare the President unfit, making the Vice President Acting President. This section requires a two-thirds congressional vote to sustain if the President disputes it. This has never been invoked READ MORE ABOUT IT