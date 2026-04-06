/What is Section 4 of 25th Amendment? Donald Trump's 'crazy bastards' post triggers calls to remove him

Section 4 pertains to involuntary disability linked to the president and offers a way to remove him from the position. The onus falls on the Cabinet, as the Vice President and a majority of the 15-member team must declare the President is unable to discharge their duties. The Vice President immediately takes over as Acting President. However, the President can declare that they are able. In this case, the VP and the Cabinet have four days to contest it. A two-thirds vote in Congress is needed to keep the VP in power.