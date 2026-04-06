/What is Section 4 of 25th Amendment? Donald Trump's 'crazy bastards' post triggers calls to remove him

Trump's crazy rants against Iran have led to concerns that he might not be fit for office, leading lawmakers and others to call for invoking the 25th Amendment. This provision has four parts, and they want Section 4 to be used against him.
Calls are growing to invoke the 25th Amendment, specifically Section 4, amid Donald Trump's expletive-filled Easter morning Truth Social post attacking Iran. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old wrote. His post has left everyone shell-shocked, and some people have raised concerns that he is mentally unfit to fulfil his duties as the president.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X: “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan posted a photo of the profane rant on X and wrote, "An Easter message from the president which should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment."
The 25th Amendment is a provision in the American Constitution to replace the President and the Vice President of the country in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation. It was ratified in 1967 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and was designed to remove ambiguities regarding the "succession and inability" of the executive branch. It is divided into four sections, each catering to a particular circumstance.
Section 1 offers procedures to replace the president if he dies, resigns, or is removed. In this case, the Vice President becomes President (not just "acting" president).
Section 2 pertains to replacing the vice president and filling the seat if it falls vacant. The President nominates a successor, who must be confirmed by a majority vote in both Houses of Congress.
Section 3 is only a temporary procedure to fill the presidential seat. It can be used if the president is unable to carry out his duties for a short period. The President can temporarily transfer power to the Vice President by sending a written declaration to Congress.
Section 4 pertains to involuntary disability linked to the president and offers a way to remove him from the position. The onus falls on the Cabinet, as the Vice President and a majority of the 15-member team must declare the President is unable to discharge their duties. The Vice President immediately takes over as Acting President. However, the President can declare that they are able. In this case, the VP and the Cabinet have four days to contest it. A two-thirds vote in Congress is needed to keep the VP in power.
Looking at how Trump has been going on rants against Iran, constantly saying things about the war and is changing his own words regularly, lawmakers and others are calling on his Cabinet to use the constitutional provision to remove Trump from office.