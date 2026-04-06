From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran

Earlier on Mar 21, Trump had issued another 48-hour ultimatum demanding that it fully reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. In a strongly worded statement, Trump warned that failure to comply would trigger US strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure, signalling a potential widening of the war with major global energy and security implications. "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. However, before the deadline could end, he announced that peace talks are taking place and revealed that he has sent a 15-point peace plan to Iran.

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