From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran

Donald Trump is escalating pressure on Iran with shifting ultimatums over the Strait of Hormuz, mixing threats of strikes with hints of a deal. Active on Truth Social, he plans a press conference while claiming military success and extending deadlines.
Trump has not made formal public appearance since his April 1 speech. He was seen strolling in his motorcade on Easter Sunday and was pictured in golf attire. On Truth Social, he has been active. He issued several ultimatums to Iran, one was expletive-filled and warned that Iranians would be “living in hell” if a deal is not struck and Strait of Hormuz is not opened. He also threatened to destroy the country's power plants and bridges. Trump announced that he would hold a news conference on Monday in the White House at 1PM ET. He also boasted the successful rescue of a second US airman from "behind enemy lines" in Iran in what he described as a "miraculous" operation. While he continues to shift deadlines, here's a look at all that he said:
Trump said in a social media post on Apr 3 that the United States was considering “winding down” the war with Iran as it was “getting very close” to meeting its objectives. “I think we’ve won,” Trump said, adding that Iran "clogging up the strait." Later, in another social media post, he wrote: “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated.”
Trump on Apr 4 issued an ultimatum and reminded Iran via Truth Social post that his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. Trump, on March 26 gave “additional 10 days” to Iran to strike a deal until Monday, April 6, 2026
Late on Apr 4, sharing a video of explosion, he also said that many Iranian military leaders have died in a “massive strike” in Tehran. Loud blasts and the sound of aircraft was heard in the video but it did not specify when was it taken. Nor did CENTCOM share any update on the operation. There was no word about it in Iranian media as well
Trump declared on Apr 5 that it would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran" if the Strait remained closed. His Truth Social post was expletive-filled. He wrote: Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu****’ Strait, you crazy b****rds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.
In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said negotiations were underway and expressed optimism about a breakthrough on Monday (Apr 6). “I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now,” he said, adding that Iranian negotiators had been given limited amnesty. However, he warned of severe consequences if talks fail: “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”
Trump announced that he will address the press on Monday at 1:00 PM (local time) from the Oval Office, alongside military officials. Prior to this, Trump also shared a lengthy Truth Social post of rescue of airmen from Iran, calling it a "miraculous, most daring operation. (HOW IT UNFOLDED) "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to "man and equipment." It just doesn't happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!" Trump stated in his post.
In Sunday's last post, Trump appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks. "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he simply said on his Truth Social platform. The new deadline, 0000 GMT Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to strike a deal with the US negotiators.
Earlier on Mar 21, Trump had issued another 48-hour ultimatum demanding that it fully reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. In a strongly worded statement, Trump warned that failure to comply would trigger US strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure, signalling a potential widening of the war with major global energy and security implications. "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. However, before the deadline could end, he announced that peace talks are taking place and revealed that he has sent a 15-point peace plan to Iran.
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