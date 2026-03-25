/No nuclear weapon to end of sanctions: Trump sends 15-point plan peace plan; Tehran opens Hormuz for 'non-hostile' oil vessels

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 24) revealed that he has sent a peace plan to Iran, nearly after almost a month of starting the war in West Asia. The announcement by US president about diplomatic solution came despite Iranian missile causing injuries in Israel, and Tehran accusing Israel of attacking Bushehr nuclear plant. Stating that America is "in negotiations right now" with Iran, despite no formal statement from Tehran, Trump added that his peace plan starts with Iranians agreeing to not have a nuclear weapon. However, amid efforts of diplomacy, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is planning to send 3,000 soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the West Asia.

Hinting at a gesture by Iranians, Trump said that they gave the Trump administration a "present"." Trump did not clarify what that meant. "They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. "That meant one thing to me -- we're dealing with the right people," the POTUS told reporters in the Oval Office. Trump had earlier hinted that he is talking to a “top person” who is not Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Unconfirmed report claimed that the person is Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to host US-Iran talks, which Trump said involved top officials including Vice President JD Vance. He also shared the post by the Pak PM.

The New York Times, quoting unnamed officials, said that the United States had sent the 15-point plan to Iran through Pakistan. Israel's Channel 12 said that Trump was proposing a one-month ceasefire. Iran would also ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran in turn would see an end to all sanctions. Iran would also receive assistance in developing civil nuclear energy at Bushehr, a key site which dates from before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

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Iran allows 'non-hostile' ships to transit Strait of Hormuz

Soon after Trump said that he has sent peace proposal, Iran, in a message circulated by the International Maritime Organization, assured safe passage to "non-hostile vessels" going through the Strait of Hormuz. "Non-hostile vessels, ​including those belonging to or associated with other States, may - provided ​that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and ‌fully ⁠comply with the declared safety and security regulations - benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities," Iran said in a note to the UN. Iran has "taken necessary and proportionate measures to prevent ​the aggressors and ​their supporters from ⁠exploiting the Strait of Hormuz to advance hostile operations against Iran," the note added, adding vessels, ​equipment, and any assets belonging to the S or ​Israel, “as ⁠well as other participants in the aggression, do not qualify for innocent or non-hostile passage.”

What are the Iranian demands and promises?

Channel 12 reported that Iran has put forward a set of demands to the United States while indicating a willingness to allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the report, Tehran has sought security guarantees that Washington would not carry out future attacks against it, along with the establishment of a new maritime order that would eventually place the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control. The demands also include the closure of all US military bases across West Asia and financial compensation proportional to the damage Iran sustained during the conflict.