/Iran sets THESE conditions to end war after Trump's 5-day halt: From closure of US bases to Hormuz control - Full list

As US President Donald Trump announced that he is halting the military strikes on Iran for five days, reports surfaced about the conditions for ceasefire that Tehran has put forward. Trump said that Washington and Tehran will speak through the week, without revealing the name of representatives who are speaking on behalf of the Iranian government. However, a report suggested that Iran's conditions for the ceasefire includes a gurantee that America will never strike Iran again as well as closure of all the US bases in the Gulf nations. This comes Trump claimed to have reached a 15 points of agreement with Iran according to which the Iranians have agreed to not have a nuclear weapon, CNN reported.

What are the Iranian demands and promises?

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Iran demanded the following from the US and promised allowing IAEA inspection:

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Security guarantee that it will never attack Iran again

Establishment of a new maritime order placing the Strait of Hormuz under Iran's control in the future

Closure of all US military bases across West Asia

Financial compensation proportional to the damage Iran sustained during the war

Willingness to halt ballistic missile development for five years, reduce uranium enrichment

Participation in discussions on adjusting its stockpile of 60 per cent highly enriched uranium

Allowing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its centrifuges

Agreeing to halt funding for proxy forces across West Asia

Earlier on March 12, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after speaking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, said that the war will only end after three conditions will be met - namely - recognition of Islamic Republic's legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression. The statement by Pezeshkian was first as several Iranian diplomats including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out any possibility of talks with the Americans, saying that Iran was betrayed as the attack came in the middle of nuclear negotiations with the US.

What Trump announced on Monday?

Trump on Monday (Mar 23) abruptly announced a five-day halt on planned military strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure and power plants and hailed "very good" talks with an unidentified Iranian official. In a surprise disclosure, Trump said that Iran and the US had “constructive talks” that would continue through the week, adding that he has instructed the Department of War to postpone the military strikes on the country. This came ahead of a Monday night deadline imposed by Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane or see the US "obliterate" its power plants.