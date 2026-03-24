Khamenei's advisor says ‘war will continue’ despite Trump's '5-day halt' announcement — How Iran has reacted so far

The war in West Asia began after the US and Israel attacked Iran pre-emptively on February 28, 2026. On Day 24, Trump announced a five-day halt but Iran has not confirmed it yet. Earlier, Iranian President Pezeshkian had set three conditions to end the war - namely - recognition of Islamic Republic's legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.