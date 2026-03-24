Tehran mayor, police chief and presidential hopeful: Who is Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, man linked to Trump's Iran negotiator claim

4. Despite maintaining a hardline stance, he has been projected as a pragmatist and moderniser. Ghalibaf has run for president multiple times - 2005, 2013, 2017, and 2024 - but has not been able to secure the post. During his 2005 presidential campaign, he highlighted his professional background, even appearing in pilot uniform in campaign materials.

5. His career has also been shadowed by various scandals, including the "Yas Holding" embezzlement case and "LayetteGate," where his family was criticized for a luxury shopping trip to Turkey during an Iranian economic crisis.

6. His name is also well documented in various brutal crackdowns in Iran, the most prominent being in 1999 when he participated in street violence on student protests and was among commanders who warned then president Mohammad Khatami to act decisively against demonstrators.