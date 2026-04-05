Inside 'most daring' US ops to rescue downed pilot from Iran: CIA's help, special troops, dozens of warplanes and ground support

The combined efforts of US Special Operations, air assets, intelligence from the CIA, and ground coordination resulted in a successful rescue without any American casualties. Officials described it as “one of the most challenging and complex in the history of US special operations,” underscoring US precision, coordination, and operational excellence in enemy territory.

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