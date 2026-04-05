Inside 'most daring' US ops to rescue downed pilot from Iran: CIA's help, special troops, dozens of warplanes and ground support

US forces carried out a “miraculous” rescue of a downed F-15E pilot in Iran, involving hundreds of special operations troops, dozens of aircraft, helicopters, bombs, and intelligence assets. The pilot, hiding in mountainous terrain with local shelter, is now safe. CIA supported the mission
US President Donald Trump announced Sunday (Apr 5, local time) said that US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history.” Trump wrote on Truth Social: "This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine." He said US got him “safe and sound.” He also provided operational details of this ‘miraculous’ mission
Trump described the rescue as "miraculous" and highlighted that it came in addition to a successful rescue of another pilot the previous day. Trump said that the pilot, despite being in 'enemy's territory' was never alone as his location was monitored '24 hours' by US Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow warfighters. He said his rescue was diligently planned. He said under his command, "dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him." Trump declared that the US has achieved "overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies."
According to The New York Times, the airman was rescued by US Special Operations forces during a risky Saturday night mission involving “hundreds of special forces troops, dozens of U.S. warplanes, helicopters, and cyber, space and other intelligence capabilities.” The stuck pilot was the Weapons Systems Officer and reportedly relied on locals for shelter. A firefight erupted as forces undertook the 48 hour operation. US attack aircraft dropped bombs and opened fire on Iranian convoys to keep them away from the area where the airman was hiding.
The NYT report also stated a twist. Just as the US forces rescued the weapons officer, two transport planes that would carry the commandos and the airmen to safety got stuck at a remote base in Iran. According to the report, commanders decided flew three new planes to extract all the US military personnel and the airmen, and blew up the two disabled planes rather than have them fall into Iranian hands.
According to Fox News, the CIA facilitated “unconventional assisted recovery,” contacting civilians willing to shelter the airman. A senior administration official said: “The CIA first launched a deception campaign spreading word inside Iran that US forces had already found him... While the Iranians were confused, the Agency used its unique, exquisite capabilities to search for -- and find -- the American airman.” The CIA relayed the exact location to the Pentagon and White House, enabling the immediate rescue mission.
The combined efforts of US Special Operations, air assets, intelligence from the CIA, and ground coordination resulted in a successful rescue without any American casualties. Officials described it as “one of the most challenging and complex in the history of US special operations,” underscoring US precision, coordination, and operational excellence in enemy territory.
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