/'Are we going to close NASA' to Isaacman bromance: Trump's message to Artemis II astronauts was plain embarrassing

While talking to the crew, Trump at one point said that he had to decide "whether to revive NASA or close it down." He said, "I had a decision to make in my first term, and that decision was what are we going to do with NASA. Are we going to have it be revived, or are we going to close it down?" Mission commander Reid Wiseman could not hide the shock he felt at hearing the president say those words. Trump even said, “I will let you go back to the back of the moon,” after they had just returned and were heading home.

