/From 'we don’t need it' to 'will keep it': Trump now wants Iranian oil but says nothing on seizing Kharg island

On March 16, Trump had said the United States did not act against Iran for its oil, adding that the goal was to keep the Strait of Hormuz secure for other nations. He noted that the US already produces more than enough oil for its own needs, calling it one of the country’s greatest assets. Trump also urged nations to buy oil from America. “We don't need oil. We have all the oil we need for ourselves. Its one of the great asset that we have. We have doubled, more than double, what anybody else, in terms of oil production than any other country...so we don't need it. But, we did it because we have some good allies there...you can almost say we didn't, it happened. We have some great Middle Eastern countries there, Israel there, so we did it for a lot of reason but it always remains there that we did it. We never asked for reimbursement and we were really there to save other countries, not us.”