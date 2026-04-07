/‘I’ll quickly learn Spanish’: Trump says he may run for Venezuela president, claims he’d win big

Donald Trump suggested Monday (Apr 6) that his next political chapter might unfold in South America. At a White House press conference that was supposed to be focused on the rescue of a downed Air Force pilot in Iran, Trump staked his claim on the Venezuelan presidency, even offering to learn Spanish for it. He claimed that he was "polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela".
Trump is willing to learn Spanish
Donald Trump, currently serving his second, and according to the US Constitution, the last term as POTUS, said he "may run" against acting President Delcy Rodriguez, whom he installed after America captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
"The people of Venezuela, they say, if I ran for president of Venezuela, I'm polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela, so after I'm finished with this, I can go to Venezuela," Trump said.
"So after I'm finished with this, I can go to Venezuela," Trump said, adding, "I will quickly learn Spanish. It won't take too long. I'm good at language, and I will go to Venezuela. I'm going to run for president. But we're very happy with the president-elect that we have right now".
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Notably, just last month, during a Latin American leaders' summit, Trump insisted that he had absolutely no intention of learning a new language. "He's got a language advantage over me," Trump said of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents were Cuban immigrants. "'Cause I'm not learning your damn language. I don't have time."
Trump eyeing Venezuela's presidency?
This wasn't the first time Trump floated the idea of the Venezuelan presidency. At a cabinet meeting late last month, he raised the possibility of running against acting President Delcy Rodriguez, calling it a "wonderful option."