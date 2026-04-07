/‘Reckless’: House Democrat pushes to impeach Hegseth, accuses him of ‘war crimes’ in Iran

US Representative Yassamin Ansari on Monday (Apr 6) called for the impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his handling of the US operations in Iran. In a statement, she said that she will introduce articles for the removal of Hegseth next week, accusing him of “repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution.” She said that US President Donald Trump is threatening war crimes in Iran, adding that the defence secretary is “complicit”

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit,” Ansari wrote on X.

“I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment against Hegseth,” she added.

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Following the ouster of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Democrats are now targeting Hegseth. According to an Axios report, he is the least popular member of the Trump Cabinet as per the polls. The Iran war has further strained his public image.

Ansari said that only Congress has the power to declare a war, “not a rogue president or his lackeys.”

“Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of US servicemembers and repeated war crimes,” she added, citing bombing of a girls’ school in Minab and other attacks “willfully targeting civilian infrastructure” as grounds for his impeachment and removal from the office.

Ansari, an Iranian American, also pushed for the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office over his “deranged statements” about the war, pointing to the US president’s profane Truth Social post on Easter Sunday.

Threatening Iran, Trump had posted, “Open the Fuckin’ Strait [of Hormuz], you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

“The 25th Amendment exists for a reason; his Cabinet should use it. The fate of US troops, the Iranian people, and the very foundation of our global system are at stake,” she said.