/'GOVERNOR OF FREE WORLD': Why has Gavin Newsom put his face on California license plates? Hint: It's about Trump-edition passports

California Governor Gavin Newsom isn't ready to let go of US President Donald Trump's self-indulgent special-edition passports. Newsom, who on Tuesday (Apr 29) trolled the POTUS with a mock-up of driver licences featuring his own "HANDSOME PHOTO," an apparent dig at the US 250th anniversary passports with Trump's face, has now shared another over-the-top design. The new mock-up is of "BRAND-NEW LIMITED EDITION LICENSE PLATES," featuring, you guessed it, Newsom's face.

Gavin Newsom 'Troll-in-Chief'

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Newsom, in Trump's second White House term, seldom misses a chance to troll. In his latest post, shared via the California governor's office X account, the Newsom team has shared an over-the-top faux design of limited edition license plates. The post, written in signature Trump style, all caps, mimics Trump's frequent tirades against media houses that criticise him. However, instead it targets Fox News, a Trump favourite, "WOW. FAKE NEWS FOX IS LOSING THEIR MINDS OVER OUR BEAUTIFUL 175TH ANNIVERSARY DRIVER’S LICENSE. SAD!".

The post then "announces" fresh license plates. "IN HONOR OF SEAN “SLUMPY RATINGS” HANNITY, I HAVE DIRECTED THE DMV TO CREATE BRAND-NEW LIMITED EDITION LICENSE PLATES. I SPOKE TO THE DIRECTOR PERSONALLY (STEVE, GREAT GUY, WHO TURNED THAT PLACE AROUND SO WELL THAT EVEN HARVARD IS TALKING ABOUT HIM) AND HE SAID: “SIR, THESE ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PLATES WE’VE EVER MADE."

"THE "PLATES" ARE NOT JUST VERY BEAUTIFUL, THEY ARE CLASSY, JUST LIKE ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD. MAILED IN DECEMBER. A LITTLE CHRISTMAS GIFT FROM ME TO YOU (WE ARE SAYING MERRY CHRISTMAS AGAIN, BECAUSE OF ME). YOU'RE WELCOME!," adds Newsom with a Trump-style sign off "Governor GCN".

Trump-edition passports

US officials on Tuesday (Apr 28) revealed that an image of Trump will soon appear in some passports. The move shatters another norm as Trump continues to put his name and likeness on government institutions and now government documents. With the Trump-edition passport, he will officially become the first sitting US president to be featured in American travel documents.