YouTube, YouTube TV down for thousands of users: Report

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com was on Thursday flooded with thousand of users reporting that Alphabet Inc's YouTube and YouTube TV were down.

As per the website, there were more than 13,000 incidents of users reporting issues with YouTube as of 12 am (00:00 GMT on Friday), and over 3,000 reports for YouTube TV.

One user on the outage detector website reported that "All tv streaming services I use run fine except u tube tv which constantly keeps buffering." Another user comments that "YouTube TV down Summerville SC". It is also "down in Allentown, PA".The services are also down in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Buffalo NY, Harrisburg PA.

(More to follow)

