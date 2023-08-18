X may add ID verification to tackle bots, address shadowbanning soon

Social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, may soon add ID verification features for preventing impersonation. According to a report by Engadget on Thursday (August 17), app researcher Nima Owji shared a screenshot on X which showed that the platform is working on an additional verification feature that requires users to upload a copy of their government-issued ID and snap a selfie.

"X keeps working on the ID verification. You should upload a photo of your ID and take a live selfie," Owji said late Thursday.

He had first spotted an “ID-verified” badge on X boss Elon Musk’s profile earlier in August.

“Verify your account by providing government-issued ID,” the X description reads. “This usually takes about 5 minutes,” it adds.

The Engadget report on Thursday said it seemed that X is partnering with a third-party “identity intelligence” company Au10tix on the feature.

The fine print notes that information shared for verification will be seen by Au10tix as well as X, the report said.

X will keep “ID images, including biometric data, for up to 30 days,” and will use information “for the purposes of safety and security, including preventing impersonation.”

X to address shadowbanning soon: Musk

Musk, meanwhile, said the social media giant will address shadowbanning soon. Shadowbanning would not outrightly ban users, but make changes that ensure their content is no longer circulated and kept out of public view.

After taking over Twitter last year, Musk attempted to prove that shadowbanning was a common practice on the social media network. He insisted that users should have the right to know if they’ve been shadowbanned.

