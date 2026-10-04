/When will GTA 6 come to PC? Expected release date, what Rockstar has said and all details

Grand Theft Auto 6 is less than two months away from its confirmed console launch, but PC gamers may have to wait considerably longer. Rockstar Games has officially listed November 19, 2026 as the release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version, however, has not been announced. That has fuelled speculation that GTA 6 could eventually arrive on PC in 2027. One circulating rumour puts the launch between December 15 and December 25, 2027. However, there is currently no official confirmation from Rockstar for that date.
GTA 6 PC release date: What is actually confirmed?
Rockstar's current platform information lists only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The developer has not provided a PC release window. The confirmed console launch is November 19, 2026. Rockstar has also opened pre-orders for the game, including Standard and Ultimate editions. So, the widely circulated December 2027 PC date should be treated as a rumour, not a leak confirmed by Rockstar.
GTA 6 PC price in India
There is already an important clue about pricing. The Xbox India store lists GTA 6 at Rs 5,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs 7,499 for the Ultimate Edition.
Those are confirmed console prices, not PC prices. Some reports and social-media posts have suggested similar or higher prices for a future PC release, but Rockstar has not announced PC editions or their Indian pricing.
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GTA 6 PC system requirements: Be careful with these numbers
Another major source of online speculation is the game's PC system requirements. Rumoured specifications include Windows 10/11, 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 7 3700X processor and a GTX 1080 Ti/Radeon RX 5700 XT for minimum settings. Recommended specifications circulating online include 16GB RAM, an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT and a more powerful processor. Rockstar has not confirmed these requirements. They should therefore not be presented as the official GTA 6 PC specs. The confirmed game is currently being prepared for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with Rockstar promising a large-scale return to Vice City and the wider state of Leonida. For PC players, the biggest takeaway is simple: GTA 6 is confirmed, but GTA 6 for PC is not yet officially announced. Until Rockstar provides a date and specifications, the December 2027 window and hardware requirements remain speculation.