X gets going after global outage that blanked out user timelines

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
In July, Musk and his newly hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino for the social media platform announced that Twitter, known for its quintessential Larry the blue bird logo, will be rebranded to X. Photograph:(Reuters)

Users are now able to access the social media service globally after an outage that lasted nearly an hour. 

Twitter, or X, was facing technical issues in India as the platform stopped refreshing on both web and mobile versions. The social media platform owned by Elon Musk got going after an outage that lasted about an hour.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts", news agency Reuters reported.

More information will be added soon. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

