Cold feet? ‘Cage match’ against Musk might not happen, says Zuckerberg

In an update that may leave some billionaire fans upset, it turns out the ‘fight of the century’ may not be happening after all. This comes after multiple social media exchanges between billionaire social media moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg who had agreed to a “cage match” just over a month ago. However, the Facebook CEO during a recent town hall told employees that he was not sure if the fight was going to happen, reported Reuters.

What is this ‘cage match’?

In a series of social media posts and a chain of events that occurred in late June, the Facebook parent company Meta CEO and X owner, formerly known as Twitter, ‘agreed’ to a “cage match” against each other.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

A Twitter user replied to Musk saying he should be careful of Zuckerberg since the Facebook boss had been practising jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art form.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied a cavalier Musk.

Though one would be forgiven to think it was all banter from Musk, Zuckerberg seemed game for the match. He posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram story, saying, “send me location”.

Afterwards, another netizen posted Zuckerberg’s Instagram story screenshot to which Musk replied, “If this is for real, I will do it.”

On June 30, Musk also took to his microblogging platform and in a cryptic post, days after the online banter said, “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum.”

So what happened?

During a town hall, on Thursday (July 28), the audio of which was heard by Reuters, Zuckerberg in response to the proposed “cage match” against Musk, Zuckerberg said he was “not sure if it’s going to come together.”

This comes as Meta’s CEO recently acknowledged that their new social media platform ‘Threads’ has witnessed a drastic fall in the number of its users within a month of its launch.

But make no mistake, the X rival rocketed to 100 million users within five days of its launch in early July; however, it failed to retain even half of them before the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies)







