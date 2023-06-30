Elon Musk’s big update ahead of his 'cage fight' with Mark Zuckerberg

Not many people would have thought that two tech giants— Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk—will be wearing boxing gloves and getting locked up in a cage to fight each other. Well, no matter how absurd it may sound, the chances of the Meta boss getting involved in a physical encounter with the richest person in the world are quite high. This online banter is now catching everyone’s attention as the fight is slowly turning into reality which hardly people could have ever thought. Musk’s latest cryptic post has now sparked a new debate regarding his much-talked-about fight with Zuckerberg. “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

The real story

It all started when Elon Musk posted that he was ready for a cage fight in response to online rumours that said Mark Zuckerberg was looking for opponents. Musk’s tweet grabbed people’s attention but what made things more exciting was the response of Zuckerberg. He responded on Instagram with a famous quote from a former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagamedov saying, “Send me Location.” Musk then reportedly came up with a response which read, “Vegas Octagon.”