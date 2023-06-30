Elon Musk’s big update ahead of his 'cage fight' with Mark Zuckerberg
While Mark Zuckerberg is practicing Jiu-Jitsu, Elon Musk still seems to be holding an edge, in terms of the physical presence, over his rumoured opponent.
Not many people would have thought that two tech giants— Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk—will be wearing boxing gloves and getting locked up in a cage to fight each other. Well, no matter how absurd it may sound, the chances of the Meta boss getting involved in a physical encounter with the richest person in the world are quite high. This online banter is now catching everyone’s attention as the fight is slowly turning into reality which hardly people could have ever thought. Musk’s latest cryptic post has now sparked a new debate regarding his much-talked-about fight with Zuckerberg. “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted.
Some chance fight happens in Colosseum— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023
The real story
It all started when Elon Musk posted that he was ready for a cage fight in response to online rumours that said Mark Zuckerberg was looking for opponents. Musk’s tweet grabbed people’s attention but what made things more exciting was the response of Zuckerberg. He responded on Instagram with a famous quote from a former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagamedov saying, “Send me Location.” Musk then reportedly came up with a response which read, “Vegas Octagon.”
Mark Zuckerberg has got a background in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and he has even been practicing Jiu-Jitsu since 2020. Zuckerberg reportedly won his first jiu-jitsu tournament last month. The Facebook CEO claimed that he even won some medals in the competition.
How is the preparation?
Lex Fridman, a podcaster and an AI researcher, who recently trained with Elon Musk has come out and said that he was impressed by Elon’s strength, skill and power. “I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what,” Fridman tweeted.
I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served_ pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023
While Mark Zuckerberg is practicing Jiu-Jitsu, Elon Musk still has the advantage of weight and height over his rumoured opponent. Only time will tell who will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated fight, if it takes place at all.