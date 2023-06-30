CWC'23: Chris Gayle predicts Virat Kohli's future following home World Cup, picks semi-finalists

Two batting greats, former IPL teammates and close friends, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, are the biggest names in world cricket. While Gayle hanged his boots from international cricket two years ago, Virat remains in the centre of things as the home ODI World Cup approaches later this year. Having played and known each other so well over the years, Gayle probably knows a bit or two more about the Indian legend than others.

Speaking with Times of India in an exclusive chat, Gayle predicted Virat Kohli’s future following the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled from October 5 to November 19.

Gayle said this World Cup is not Virat’s last as he clearly has another one left in him.

As Virat will turn 35 later this year, Gayle feels age is not going to catch up with Virat so soon because of his fitness levels, as he can continue to play for a few more years.

Earlier, former India opener Virender Sehwag said like how India played and won the 2011 World Cup for the great Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian team must now play for Virat Kohli.

Speaking on the same lines, Gayle said with India starting this tournament as favourites, given several factors, including the home conditions, it will be exciting to see what squad they pick for the mega event.

“Virat Kohli still has another World Cup in him. I don't think this is going to be his last World Cup. I think he has another World Cup in him. India are favourites, they play at home as well. So, it's going to be very interesting. We want to see the team they're actually going to select.

“First of all, the squad, they're going to select because a lot of people are knocking on the door as well. India are always going to be a favourite at home as well. So, that's something that carries the pressure over to the India team as well,” Gayle said. Gayle names his WC semi-finalists The two-time T20 World Cup winner with the West Indies, Gayle picked his four semi-finalists. While he refused to name the team that will likely lift the trophy, Gayle said India being the host, remains the frontrunner and included former winners England in last four.

“Don't know who's the favourite, but I can just actually give you a little bit about the top four. I think India, Pakistan, England and Australia as the 4th team. I used to say New Zealand, but I'm going to put Australia,” Gayle added.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will play its World Cup opener against the mighty Aussies on October 8 in Chennai.