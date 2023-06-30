Ashes 2023: Former English players argue over 'tactics' as Bazball bites back following Australia's domination

Bazball was over the place before the Ashes 2023 started; however, after Australia played seven good days of cricket in this series, the English pundits, former players and even fans began questioning the same tactics. While experts have urged the English team to put aside the spectacle style of play and go for the win, ex-captain and Ashes hero, Kevin Pietersen slammed the ‘good vibe’ between both teams so far.

Following the start on day one of the ongoing Lord’s Test, Stuart Broad and David Warner were seen chatting - something that irked Pietersen, who wants to see a fierce contest and not a friendly tie between both teams. Speaking on Sky Sports earlier also, Pietersen came down hard on England’s tactics that saw Australia pile up 300 plus at stumps on day one; and then after the day's play, he tweeted this,

‘Come on, @englandcricket ! Stand tall today and take it to the Australians. Stop being so nice and get some mongrel in you! Take those 5 wickets quick and bat well!

This is The Ashes and not an exhibition game! 👊🏽 Come on, @englandcricket !

This is The Ashes and not an exhibition game! 👊🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 29, 2023 × Replying to him, Pietersen’s former teammate and fast bowler, Steve Harmison, disagreed with his rant and said there is a time and place for everything, but because Kevin gets paid to express his opinion, so be it.

Given the not-so-rich history between Pietersen and some of his ex-teammates - especially regarding dressing room relationships, Harmison felt Kevin’s remarks might not be well-received by the English dressing room. Though Harmison justified England’s gameplay so far, saying the hosts had just gone through a few bad days in Tests for one year and should not be judged so quickly on that.

“I don’t think it was justified,” Harmison said interview with talkSPORT. “I think this team has had one or two bad days in 12-13 months. I think some of the stuff that they were having a go at them (for), too matey, I think there’s a time and a place.”

“But they’re in the mainstream media, they’re paid to give their opinion, and I’m not going to knock Kevin for having his opinion – he’s always had it," Harmison added. Harmison cites past examples Harmison even went on to say Pietersen was always forceful with his opinions, and even back then, those were not well received by the ones in the dressing room. However, he mentioned he was one of those who could give KP a shut-up call.

“He was always forceful with it, it wasn’t always warranted, it wasn’t always best received! I’m sure it wasn’t best received in the England dressing room (ahead of day two), it certainly wasn’t best received by the England dressing room when we were in it!" Harmison took a dig at Pietersen.

“But a few of us could say to Kevin, in no uncertain terms, to shut up. But he’s getting paid to give his opinion,” Harmison added.

Meanwhile, as things stand, England is reeling at 278 for four and is 138 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total.